Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Chemours posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 56.54%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

In other news, COO Mark Newman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 376.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 918.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 157,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 141,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. 2,243,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.93. Chemours has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 2.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

