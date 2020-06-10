Zacks: Brokerages Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 106.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 2,979,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,264. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.77. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 173,847 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,037,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 62,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

