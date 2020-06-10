Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce $7.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $36.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $53.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.98 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $54.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.01% and a negative net margin of 42.26%.

PIRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,488,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 828,069 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIRS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. 380,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

