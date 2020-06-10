Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Post $2.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post earnings per share of $2.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79. Pool posted earnings of $3.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.38.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,750 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Pool by 325.3% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29,986 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Pool by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 113,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.81. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $271.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

