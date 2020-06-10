Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post $84.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.51 million and the highest is $92.80 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $111.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $401.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.63 million to $411.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $399.54 million, with estimates ranging from $367.87 million to $425.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 34,429 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RTLR stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.86. 996,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

