Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report $7.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.92 billion and the highest is $7.37 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $30.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.48 billion to $30.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.47 billion to $33.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,728,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,987,000 after acquiring an additional 73,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,288,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,467,000 after purchasing an additional 248,827 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,080,000 after purchasing an additional 167,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,514,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,397,000 after purchasing an additional 192,996 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAP traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $136.58. The stock had a trading volume of 596,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,758. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average of $125.94.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

