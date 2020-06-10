Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.32.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $95.56. 2,048,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,070. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,913,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,677,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after acquiring an additional 612,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $38,516,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

