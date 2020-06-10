Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to Hold

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CWST. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.75. 419,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.02. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.01%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,310,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

