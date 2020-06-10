Zacks Investment Research Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Sell

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

CS traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,986,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,301. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 63,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

