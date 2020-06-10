Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) to Strong-Buy

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 528,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,100. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,383,000 after purchasing an additional 323,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4,455.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 851,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 242,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 1,615.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 484,748 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

