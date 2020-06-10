Zacks: L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.
Zacks has also assigned L.B. Foster an industry rank of 133 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.
FSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on L.B. Foster in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ FSTR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 53,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,443. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $27.80.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.52). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million.
L.B. Foster Company Profile
L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.
Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.