Zacks: L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned L.B. Foster an industry rank of 133 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on L.B. Foster in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSTR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 53,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,443. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.52). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

