Zacks: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seritage Growth Properties an industry rank of 140 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRG traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,942,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,952. The stock has a market cap of $810.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $45.70.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 46.24%.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

