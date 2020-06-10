Zacks: TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 71 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TESS traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 149,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.86 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. Research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

