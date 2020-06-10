ZCore Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,553.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $24.68 and $50.98. ZCore has a market cap of $222,375.31 and $21,553.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,016,010 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $20.33, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $7.50, $51.55, $24.68, $32.15, $50.98, $18.94 and $33.94.

