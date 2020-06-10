Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a market capitalization of $23,753.68 and approximately $15.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001926 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,470,012 coins and its circulating supply is 13,470,012 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

