Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.24). Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.99. 673,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,667. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

