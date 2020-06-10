Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,213 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 22.8% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 78,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,510,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,849,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 56,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.19 and its 200-day moving average is $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

