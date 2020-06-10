ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the May 14th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZK International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

NASDAQ ZKIN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 768,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,021. ZK International Group has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.