Zoomba Price Up 413.8% Over Last Week (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Zoomba coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex and Cryptohub. In the last seven days, Zoomba has traded up 413.8% against the dollar. Zoomba has a total market capitalization of $3,621.87 and approximately $105.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00476863 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00111579 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009297 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005765 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000421 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003358 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ZBA is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com . Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin

Zoomba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

