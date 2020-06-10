ZTCoin (ZT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.97 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.54 or 0.07055844 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

