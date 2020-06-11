1,300 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 786,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,348,537. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.26.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

