$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) will report $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway posted earnings per share of $2.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full-year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $10.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hathaway.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.27 billion during the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRK.B. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $8.38 on Monday, hitting $183.13. 506,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,241,628. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $159.50 and a 52 week high of $231.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.22. The company has a market cap of $465.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

