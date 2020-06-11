4,300 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Longbow Research reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $7.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,658. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.79.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.82. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

