Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $975M – 1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.27 million.Aaron’s also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

NYSE AAN opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAN. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.