Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million to $1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.30 million.Aaron’s also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.80-0.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAN. Stephens lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aaron’s from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

AAN opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

