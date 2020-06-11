Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst (LON:ASEI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 277 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 277 ($3.53), approximately 81,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288 ($3.67).

The company has a market capitalization of $128.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 274.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 337.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s payout ratio is -16.61%.

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

