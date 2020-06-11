Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $10.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.59.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.62.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

