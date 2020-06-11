ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Trading Down 11.9%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) dropped 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.11, approximately 26,707 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 300,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
AEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.09.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.
