ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Trading Down 11.9%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) dropped 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.11, approximately 26,707 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 300,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

AEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

