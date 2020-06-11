Adient Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,713 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,015% compared to the average volume of 81 put options.

In other Adient news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Adient by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Adient by 322.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 176,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 134,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 138.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 110,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADNT. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Shares of ADNT opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.58. Adient has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

