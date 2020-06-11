Aeron Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $3.67 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $715.99 or 0.07633532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00054926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030284 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARN) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

