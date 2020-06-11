ALERUS FINL COR/SH Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

ALRS traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,432. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ALERUS FINL COR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

