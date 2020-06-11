Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

