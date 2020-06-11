Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.
Shares of Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $10.78.
About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
