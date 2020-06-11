Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 444.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

PINE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. 291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million.

PINE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

