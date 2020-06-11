AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $941.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMC. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

