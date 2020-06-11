AMC Entertainment’s (AMC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

AMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Macquarie reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.35.

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. 245,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,028,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $560.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.06 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

