American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

American International Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 49.4% annually over the last three years. American International Group has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American International Group to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.