Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.50.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.64. 144,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,185. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,729 shares of company stock worth $1,632,464. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 39.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Analog Devices by 861,877.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.