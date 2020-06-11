Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.10. Banco Santander Brasil posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banco Santander Brasil.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.93%.

BSBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 38.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the first quarter worth $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 253.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the first quarter worth $86,000. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSBR traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,652. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

