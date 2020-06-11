Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is ($0.35). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $1,289,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,730. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.52. 439,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,038. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

