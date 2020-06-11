Analysts Set NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target at $43.30

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 73,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,739,057.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,003.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James D. Dondero sold 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,977,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 240,700 shares of company stock worth $7,334,479 and sold 1,193,776 shares worth $29,987,607. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 46.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 244,191 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $13,106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 74,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 232,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.85. 13,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $909.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.05. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 68.44% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

