Analysts Set NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target at $43.30

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.30.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 73,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,739,057.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,003.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James D. Dondero sold 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,977,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 240,700 shares of company stock worth $7,334,479 and sold 1,193,776 shares worth $29,987,607. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE NXRT traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.85. 13,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $909.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.05. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 68.44% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 56.82%.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
