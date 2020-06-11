Analysts Set Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target at $61.00

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on Z. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 144,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $8,847,891.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,378.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 37,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,199,582.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,066,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,451,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,884 shares of company stock worth $11,737,761 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 164,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

