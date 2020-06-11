Analyzing Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) & Blackline (NASDAQ:BL)

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Docusign and Blackline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Docusign $973.97 million 27.89 -$208.36 million ($0.94) -157.50 Blackline $288.98 million 15.28 -$30.70 million ($0.25) -313.28

Blackline has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Docusign. Blackline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Docusign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Docusign and Blackline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docusign 0 5 11 0 2.69 Blackline 1 1 5 0 2.57

Docusign currently has a consensus price target of $118.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.96%. Blackline has a consensus price target of $62.14, indicating a potential downside of 20.66%. Given Docusign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Docusign is more favorable than Blackline.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Docusign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Blackline shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Docusign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Blackline shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Docusign and Blackline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docusign -19.91% -28.86% -8.93% Blackline -11.87% -2.61% -1.12%

Volatility and Risk

Docusign has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackline has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blackline beats Docusign on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities. The company's platform consists of nine core cloud-based products, including Transaction Matching, Account Reconciliations, Consolidation Integrity Manager, Daily Reconciliations, Journal Entry, Variance Analysis, Task Management, Compliance, and Insights. Its solutions include balance sheet integrity, close process management, accounting process automation, finance transformation, intercompany hub, and smart close. The company designs its products to complement enterprise resource planning and other financial systems, including NetSuite, Oracle, SAP, and Workday; and financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. It has strategic alliances with technology vendors, such as SAP and NetSuite; professional services firms, including Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and KPMG; and business process outsourcers, such as Cognizant, Genpact, and IBM. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises and mid-market companies across various industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

