Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,650

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,650 ($33.73) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Anglo American to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Anglo American to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,230 ($28.38) to GBX 1,900 ($24.18) in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oddo Securities cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price (down from GBX 13 ($0.17)) on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,854.67 ($23.61).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,868.20 ($23.78) on Monday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($12.96) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.20). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,545.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,752.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,686 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,351 ($17.19) per share, for a total transaction of £22,777.86 ($28,990.53). Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 319 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,551 ($19.74) per share, with a total value of £4,947.69 ($6,297.17). Insiders have acquired 3,471 shares of company stock worth $4,806,725 over the last three months.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

