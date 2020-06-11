ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,759 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.83% of ANSYS worth $165,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,050,000 after acquiring an additional 51,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $10.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.04. 13,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,852. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.81 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.33.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

