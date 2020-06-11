Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 119.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,493,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,740,000 after buying an additional 813,642 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Anthem by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 238,397 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.7% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 165,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 95,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $19.30 on Thursday, hitting $269.24. The stock had a trading volume of 66,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.59. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.20.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

