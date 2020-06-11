Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Stock Price Up 23.5%

Apex Resources Inc (CVE:APX)’s share price rose 23.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 169,629 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 64,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $926,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66.

Apex Resources Company Profile (CVE:APX)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper. It holds interests in the Kena property covering an area of 8,173 hectares located near the community of Ymir in southeastern British Columbia; and the Golden Triangle property located in British Columbia.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Apex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.