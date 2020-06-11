APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,157 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 1.09% of Sonoco Products worth $59,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of SON traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.32. 9,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,582. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

