APG Asset Management N.V. Has $56.44 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 129.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,708 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,245 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.16% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $56,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.
In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,552 shares of company stock worth $296,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.