APG Asset Management N.V. Has $56.44 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 129.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,708 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,245 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.16% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $56,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $54.00. 98,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,596. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,552 shares of company stock worth $296,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.