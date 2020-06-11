APG Asset Management N.V. Has $75.27 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 474.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,210 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.37% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $75,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.42. The company had a trading volume of 551,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average of $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

