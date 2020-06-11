APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 394,938 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.21% of Travelers Companies worth $64,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $9.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average is $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

